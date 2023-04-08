x
Missing teen alert cancelled after 15 year-old last seen in College Station found safe

The missing individual was reported missing around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, but has now been found safe.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A missing 15 year-old from College Station has been found safe, according to an update from the College Station Police Department and the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley.

They originally went missing from the 2400 block of Newark Circle on Wednesday around 10 p.m. The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley believed at the time she may have left the area and could be in or around the Gulf Coast.

KAGS has removed previous mentions of the missing individual because they are a minor.

Click here to view more missing persons cases from the AANBV.

