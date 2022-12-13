Bryan: Missing 17-year-old found, authorities say

The teen had been reportedly missing since Sunday, Nov. 27.

BRYAN, Texas — Authorities say that the missing 17-year-old who they believed to be in danger, has been found on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

According to the Bryan Police Department, the 17-year-old girl had been missing since Sunday, Nov. 27, where she was last seen at her home in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle around 11:30 p.m.

She was described to be 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, police say.

KAGS has removed her identity from previous articles because she is a minor.