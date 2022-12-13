x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bryan: Missing 17-year-old found, authorities say

The teen had been reportedly missing since Sunday, Nov. 27.
Credit: WXIA

BRYAN, Texas — Authorities say that the missing 17-year-old who they believed to be in danger, has been found on Tuesday, Dec. 13. 

According to the Bryan Police Department, the 17-year-old girl had been missing since Sunday, Nov. 27, where she was last seen at her home in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle around 11:30 p.m.

She was described to be 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, police say. 

KAGS has removed her identity from previous articles because she is a minor.

Related Articles

Also on KAGSTV.com:

More Videos

In Other News

Santa's Wonderland is showing how Christmas is done the Texas way

Before You Leave, Check This Out