17-year-old reported missing from College Station, could be in Henderson County

Grace Lynn Scott has been missing since Monday, and could be in the Henderson County area without needed medication.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 17-year-old teenage female has been reported missing by the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley and College Station Police.

Grace Lynn Scott was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 at a home in the 1400 block of Dayton Court in College Station. She is depicted as being 5'2", weighing 130 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe that she may have left the area with people that aren't related to her. It is speculated that she also have travelled to the Henderson County area--located west of Tyler--without needed medication.

If you know where she is or have information about where she might be, reach out to the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

@CSTXPolice is looking for information on the location of 17 year old Grace Scott who has been reported missing since 9:30 pm 9/25/23. She may have left the area, please share and let's bring her home! pic.twitter.com/UvrGZuwrtj — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) September 26, 2023

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube