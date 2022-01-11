Alvin teacher reported missing in September found safe in New Orleans, Brazoria County sheriff says

The sheriff's office said they were able to confirm that Michelle Reynolds, 48, has been safely reunited with family after she was reported missing on September 22.

ALVIN, Texas — An Alvin teacher who was reported missing in September has been found safe in New Orleans by Louisiana State Police, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday.

Reynolds was first reported missing on September 22. Her car had been found in New Orleans the day after on September 23 and a photo of her surfaced that same day as she walked down a street in the city.