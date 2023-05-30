x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing Child alert cancelled after 14-year-old from Bryan found safely

The missing 14-year-old was found safely on Wednesday morning, according to an update from the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley.
Credit: KHOU

BRYAN, Brazos County — A missing child alert has been cancelled after the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley issued an update for a previously missing 14-year-old from Bryan.

The missing person was last seen around 6 p.m. on Tuesday on foot in the 1100 block of North Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan. They were described as being five feet seven inches, weighing 150 pounds, wearing a dark grey shirt with black pants and white shoes, and having black hair and brown eyes.

KAGS has removed previous mentions of the individual's identity because they are a minor.

Click here for more information about active missing persons cases in the Brazos Valley.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Also on KAGSTV.com:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Boys & Girls Club of Bryan begins new vegetable garden for its young members

Before You Leave, Check This Out