Missing Child alert cancelled after 14-year-old from Bryan found safely

BRYAN, Brazos County — A missing child alert has been cancelled after the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley issued an update for a previously missing 14-year-old from Bryan.

The missing person was last seen around 6 p.m. on Tuesday on foot in the 1100 block of North Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan. They were described as being five feet seven inches, weighing 150 pounds, wearing a dark grey shirt with black pants and white shoes, and having black hair and brown eyes.