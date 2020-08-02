COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station teen, who was reported missing back in October of 2019, has turned up in the Brazos County Jail.

Martha Ruiz, 17, is charged with assault on a public servant, assault, resisting arrest, evading arrest, possession of marijuana and theft under $100. She is accused of attacking officers who responded to the scene for an alleged shoplifting call.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the Walmart located on the 600 block of North Harvey Mitchell Parkway Friday. College Station police said they responded to the store after it was reported a person, later identified as Ruiz, was trying to leave the store with stolen merchandise.

The loss prevention officer told police Ruiz left the store and hid behind the dumpster of a nearby restaurant. They said Ruiz then began walking back through the parking lot and was seen going back into the store as police got to the scene. The loss prevention officer told police they confronted Ruiz, who punched them in the face and ran outside again.

Police said they chased Ruiz in the parking lot and when they caught up to her, she began punching, hitting and kicking them in an effort to get away. They said after a search, they found her to be in possession of marijuana. After doing a check of Ruiz's name, police said they learned she was a teen reported by the College Station Police Department and Amber Alert Brazos Valley as missing. She also has two outstanding warrants for being a runaway out of Brazos County and the College Station Police Department.

Ruiz is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $14,000 bond.

