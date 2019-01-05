BRYAN, Texas — Grimes County police are asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen Thursday, April 25 2019.

Forrest Gabriel Brookshire, 23, reportedly left a residence in the afternoon hours of Thursday, April 25 2019, according to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

Brookshire is described as being 6 foot 2 inches, 165 lbs with a thin build, brown hair, blue eyes, with a black goatee and was last seen wearing a black baseball style cap with a red bill, black shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information about Brookshire is asked to call police at (936) 873-2151.