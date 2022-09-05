Missing Houston man found dead in wrecked vehicle in Walker County

Investigators believe 69-year-old Henry Schelsteder, who had been missing for a week, suffered a medical emergency while he was driving.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Houston man who had been missing a week was found dead Monday in Walker County.

On Monday, Texas DPS confirmed that Henry Schelsteder, 69, was found in a wrecked car along I-45 between mile marker 127 and 128. Officials believe he may have had a medical emergency.

Schelsteder had last been heard from on Monday, May 2, near Madisonville. He had reportedly been on his way to Dallas to make a delivery.

Texas EquuSearch was involved in the search and said there was great concern because Schelsteder is very specific about his stops and takes extra precautions in bad weather.