April 22 officially named Missing in the Brazos Valley Day

"Missing in the Brazos Valley day" is the latest achievement of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, a small organization with a big heart.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley invited elected officials, law enforcement representatives, and family members of the missing to the 4th annual "Missing in The Brazos Valley" observation.

"Hoping what it is, is it reminds them that their loved ones are not forgotten," said Chuck Fleeger. Fleeger is the executive director of Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. "That work continues to go on, whether it's been a week, or in the case of Ms. Moreno. It's been since 1979."

During the event, a proclamation signed by all seven county judges from the Brazos Valley proclaimed Friday, April 22, 2022, as Missing in The Brazos Valley Day.

"Here in this region we've had for years we've had really good working relationships amongst the different agencies because we don't have an exceptionally large entity in the Brazos Valley," Chuck Fleeger said. "We have a history of relying on one another."

As well as it being "Missing in the Brazos Valley Day", Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley held its first-ever solo fundraiser, "Drive For The Missing" at Big Shots Golf Aggieland.

"It's quite a good mix, of citizens that that heard about the fundraiser and wanted to buy a booth just to come and have fun with friends and then businesses around town that have decided to do the same and just support this great organization," Angela Fleeger said. Angela volunteers with the organization.

AANBV has largely been run by the Fleegers but thanks to a fundraiser like at Big Shots, AANBV plans on hiring a part-time employee as well as seeking volunteers in the future.