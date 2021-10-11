Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley issues alert for missing man

Authorities said Justin Eaker was last seen December 4 and believe he may be armed.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County authorities are searching for a man who hasn't been seen in a few days.

Justin Eaker, 26, was last spotted in College Station on December 4, 2021. Authorities said they believe Eaker is still in the Bryan-College Station area, but could possibly be headed to Milam County.

Authorities also said Eaker may be armed and they are asking people not to approach him. Just call police with his location so they can handle the situation.

Eaker is believed to be driving a silver 20-12 Dodge Avenger with Texas license plate number RCM 8989. If you have any information, call 911.