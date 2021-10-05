AMBER Alert discontinued after missing 13-year-old found, FBI says

FBI in Houston said she was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

No word on 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Edward Smith, who she was believed to be with.

Editor's note: We've removed the missing teen's name and photo from the article now that she's been located.

The FBI Houston division had been looking for the teen, who has been missing since last month. Authorities said they believed she is a sex trafficking victim.

The teen had last been seen on Sept. 20 in the 10500 block of Rockaway Drive in northeast Houston. The FBI believed she was in danger and was possibly with 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Edward Smith.

An AMBER Alert was issued on Tuesday night and discontinued Thursday morning.

What victims go through

Jennifer Hohman works with sex trafficking victims and knows what the teen could be going through.