Missing person alert issued for 14-year-old from College Station

Lillian Michelle Fernandez has not been seen since 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, according to the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A missing person alert has been issued for a 14-year-old from College Station by the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley.

Lillian Michelle Fernandez was last seen in the 900 block of Barchetta Drive in College Station around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1. She is described as being five foot three inches, weighing 110 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she may still be in the Bryan-College Station area.