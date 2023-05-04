Missing person alert issued for 14-year-old from College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A missing person alert has been issued for a 14-year-old from College Station by the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley.
Lillian Michelle Fernandez was last seen in the 900 block of Barchetta Drive in College Station around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1. She is described as being five foot three inches, weighing 110 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities believe she may still be in the Bryan-College Station area.
Those with information on Fernandez's whereabouts are asked to contact College Station Police at 979-764-3600.