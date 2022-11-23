Missing Person Alert issued for 27-year-old Bryan man

The sheriff's office says Gabriel Isaac Ponce was last seen leaving his home in the 3400 block of Water Well Road in Brazos County around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for your help in finding a missing 27-year-old man from Bryan.

The sheriff's office says Gabriel Isaac Ponce was last seen leaving his home in the 3400 block of Water Well Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies believe he was possibly driving a blue 2018 Toyota Camry four-door with the Texas license plate of RNN6178. The vehicle also has a "distinctive" rear window decal containing the letters "QRO," BCSO added.

Ponce is described to be 6'1", 220 lbs with black curly hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses and has tattoos on both of his arms and chest.

If you know where he is, call BCSO at 979-361-3888.

#MissingPerson



27 year old Gabriel Ponce has been reported missing to the @BrazosCoSheriff, please help spread the word and bring him home to his family! pic.twitter.com/xkwPexpOgw — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) November 23, 2022