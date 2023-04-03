Missing person alert issued for 16-year-old from College Station

Dimitrius Thomas has been missing since the afternoon on Thursday, March 30, according to the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A missing person alert has been issued for a 16-year-old from College Station by the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley.

Dimitrius Thomas was last seen in the 1600 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, according to the organization.

He is described as being five foot nine inches, having brown eyes, weighing 125 pounds, and having black hair with light highlights.

The organization says it is believed that Dimitrius is still in the local area.