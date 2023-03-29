Missing person alert issued for 17-year-old from College Station

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A missing person alert has been issued for a 17-year-old out of Brazos County, according to the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley.

17-year-old Angel Israel Valencia was last seen around 8 p.m. on Feb. 5 in the 100 block of Sunset Trail in College Station.

He is described as being five foot six inches, weighing about 140 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

AANBV has speculated that Valencia may no longer be in the Brazos County and could have gone to the Houston/Harris County area.