Missing person alert issued for 19-year-old, could be in Brazos Valley area

Sierra Carpenter was last seen in Normangee in Leon County around 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, according to the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley.

LEON COUNTY, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley has issued a missing person alert for a 19-year-old.

Sierra Carpenter was reported last seen on Golfway Lane in Hilltop Lakes in Normangee in Leon County on Saturday, May 13 at approximately 9 p.m. She is described as being five foot seven inches, weighing 120 pounds, and having brown, blonde, and purple colored hair.

According to AANBV, it is possible that Sierra is in the Bryan-College Station area.