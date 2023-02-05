Missing person alerts issued for 15 year-olds from Navasota

Skyleigh Marie Burnside and Lauren Limmer have been missing since July 15 from the Navasota area. They could be in the Jersey Village area in northwest Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAVASOTA, Grimes County — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley has issued missing person alerts for two 15 year-old teenagers last seen in Navasota.

Skyleigh Marie Burnside and Lauren Limmer were both last seen in the 14400 block of Oak Hill Lane on July 15 around 4 p.m. Both teenagers could be in the Jersey Village area in northwest Houston, and could be with each other.

Burnside is depicted as being five foot four inches tall, wearing a white tank top and basketball shorts, weighing 140 pounds, having brown hair that has been dyed bright red, and having brown eyes.

Limmer is described as being five feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, and having red hair and grey and hazel eyes. No information on what she was wearing was provided.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts on either individual are advised to contact the Grimes County Sheriff's Office by phone at 936-873-2151.