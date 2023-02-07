Teen who went missing in 2015 while walking dogs in north Houston found alive

When Rudy Farias disappeared, family members were warned he may have been abducted and sold for human trafficking.

HOUSTON — A former Pasadena High School student who went missing more than eight years ago was found alive, according to family members' social media posts and other sources.

Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV was reported missing in March 2015 when he was 17. He was walking his two dogs in north Houston when he vanished. The two dogs were later found, but Rudy was gone.

"He has such a huge heart. He loves with all his heart," Rudy's mom told KHOU 11 in 2016. "That's why we know he wouldn't just get up and go on his own."

When Rudy disappeared, family members thought he may have been abducted and sold for human trafficking. They were also concerned because Rudy suffered from anxiety, depression and was an asthmatic who didn't have his inhaler.

While we don't know the details of Rudy's disappearance, HPD Missing Persons Division and Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller both also confirmed to KHOU 11 that Rudy was found alive.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article reported that Rudy was 18 when he went missing but it was updated after we learned new information.

Below was the story we ran in 2016, one year after Rudy's disappearance

