Missing Teen alert issued for 16-year-old last seen in Washington County

Jacob Ismael Moreno was last seen on Sunday, May 28 in Brenham, and could be in the Houston area.

BRENHAM, Washington County — The Washington County Sheriff's Office and Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old last seen in Brenham.

Jacob Ismael Moreno was last seen in the 500 block of Highway 290 West in Brenham on Sunday, May 28 around 9:30 a.m., according to the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley.

He is described as being five foot eight inches, weighing 175 pounds, having brown hair and brown eyes and wearing blue jeans, a dark colored hoodie with a multi-colored design on the back and having black and white tennis shoes.

It is believed that Jacob has left the local area and could be in the Houston area.

Officials are urging anyone with information on Moreno's whereabouts to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 979-277-7373.