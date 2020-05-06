TX FBI asking for help in finding missing teen from Mississippi

Nathan Covarrubias has autism and was last seen May 29. The FBI field office in Houston is asking for the public's help in bringing Nathan home safely.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The FBI field office of Houston is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen from Mississippi.

Nathan Covarrubias, 14, of Walnut, was last seen May 29 near County Road 772 in Walnut. The Walnut Police Department, the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office, the Tippah County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are working with the FBI of Jackson to find Covarrubias.

Covarrubias is described as a Hispanic male about 5'7" tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said Covarrubias has autism, disruptive mood dysregulation and bipolar disorder. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.