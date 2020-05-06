TX FBI asking for help in finding missing teen from Mississippi

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The FBI field office of Houston is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen from Mississippi.
Nathan Covarrubias, 14, of Walnut, was last seen May 29 near County Road 772 in Walnut. The Walnut Police Department, the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office, the Tippah County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are working with the FBI of Jackson to find Covarrubias.
Covarrubias is described as a Hispanic male about 5'7" tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said Covarrubias has autism, disruptive mood dysregulation and bipolar disorder. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.
Several states, including Texas, are working to help the FBI in Mississippi to find Covarrubias and bring him home safely. If you have any information or if you see Covarrubias and know where he can be found, call 911. You can also contact the FBI Jackson Field Office by calling 601-948-5000. You can also contact the Houston FBI Field Office by calling 713-693-5000.