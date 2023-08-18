Authorities looking for 16-year-old Temple girl who may be staying in the St. Johns area of Austin

Trinity Livingston was last seen in Temple, Texas, nearly two weeks ago.

AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl missing from Temple, Texas, who they believe could be staying in Austin.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) said Trinity Livingston was last seen in Temple on Sunday, Aug. 6. Authorities believe she could be staying in the St. Johns area of Austin and are urging anyone with any information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Livingston is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about where Livingston might be is asked to call the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Temple Police Department at 1-254-298-5500.