Search continues: Texas A&M-Galveston student missing, unrelated to death of another, school says

The search for the missing student resumed in Galveston County on Friday morning, reported KHOU 11's Michelle Choi.

GALVESTON, Texas — The search continued Friday morning for a missing Texas A&M-Galveston student, whose identity has now been released.

School officials said his disappearance was not connected to the recent discovery of another student's body in a residence hall.

>> Galveston police and the school have scheduled a 3 p.m. press conference and will provide more information at that time; check back for updates

The missing student is reportedly a member of the Corps of Cadets and was last seen Wednesday afternoon. The school identified him as Brandon Perlowski, class of 2021. His photo has not been released.

Sources said the school and fellow students realized Perlowski was missing when he didn’t show up for formation or roll call.

A search and rescue team was assembled, which included help from the U.S. Coast Guard, campus police and both Galveston and Texas City police. Crews searched all of Thursday for Perlowski into the evening, but the Coast Guard suspended their efforts around 10:30 p.m.

That search resumed on Friday morning, however. Those involved told KHOU 11's Michelle Choi they were looking in an area along Seawolf Parkway because that is where the student's vehicle was found.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Galveston police said they were bringing in their K-9 units to help with the search and asked everyone to clear the area.

HAPPENING NOW: Search & recovery crew back out here along Seawolf Pkwy near @AggiesByTheSea for missing student (reportedly a cadet at the school), a student tells me his car was located here.

I’m told 200+ cadets & students helped in last nights search. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/NBey2hO5uH — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 29, 2021

Student found dead in residence hall

During Thursday's first round of searches for the missing student, another student was found dead in a residence hall, although school authorities later tweeted the two incidents were not connected.

The school identified the student who died as Wesley Mallernee, class of 2023.

An A&M spokesman said Mallernee, a native of Conroe, was studying marine biology. His parents called authorities for a welfare check after not hearing from him, and police later found him dead.

The cause of death is being investigated, but the school said currently there are no reports or indications that the death is tied to foul play or suicide.

Texas A&M-Galveston tweeted the following early Friday morning:

"The search for our missing student was suspended overnight. We are awaiting confirmation the search will resume at daylight. We will continue to keep you updated as information is provided to us.

With great sadness, we share a separate and unrelated incident. Last night, a member of the Class of '23 was found dead in their residence hall room. Additional details will not be provided at this time. We mourn with each of you in this tragic loss.