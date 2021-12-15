x
Missing Waco teen believed to be in Brazos County, has ties to College Station

16-year-old Haylee Ann Morgan was last seen on Dec. 14
Credit: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — A Waco teen who was last reported missing on Dec. 14 is believed to be in the Brazos Valley, Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley announced in a press release Wednesday evening. 

16-year-old Haylee Ann Morgan is 5'7", 190lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen getting into an undescribed vehicle and leaving the location on 33rd St. in Waco.

Morgan is believed to have ties specifically in the City of College Station. If she is sighted, do not approach her and instead, call your local police department. 

