Missing Dallas ISD educator last seen in Seagoville, police say

Police say Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga was seen on surveillance footage last Wednesday. Her car was found the next day.

SEAGOVILLE, Texas — The Seagoville Police Department has shared information about a missing woman who was last seen in the city in late September.

According to the department, 24-year-old Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga was seen on surveillance footage on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at about 8 p.m. at the Creekside Mobile Home Park, which is off of Highway 175 by Modene Street.

Police said she was at the mobile home park for a short time to drop off a friend.

Olascoaga's family then found her vehicle in Mesquite the next day, police say. Her white 2015 Buick La Crosse was found on Lawson and Milam Road, about 10 minutes away from the mobile home park.

Seagoville police say Olascoaga's family filed a missing person's report with Dallas police that Thursday, Sept. 28. The Seagoville Police Department was called about her the following Sunday.

Olascoaga is a teacher's assistant with Dallas ISD.

According to Seagoville police, her family said her disappearance is not normal behavior.

"It was a hint, like hey somethings going on, you know she always makes it home," Jennifer's cousin, Litzy Mendez told WFAA Tuesday. "We just want her back home safe and sound."

Olascoaga's brother-in-law, Marco Barroso, said his family towed her car away and said her wallet was inside.

"Something happened to her, someone did something to her because she would never leave her wallet. We tried calling her phone, it was off, her phone is never off," he said.

Investigators told WFAA they cannot yet confirm foul play is involved, but are also looking into text messages about Olascoaga that a friend of hers forwarded to a family member.

"[The texts to the friend said] 'hey do you miss someone? Are you missing someone? You'll never see her again and won't find her," according to Barroso.

Anyone with any information about Olascoaga's disappearance or where her car was found is asked to contact the Seagoville Police Department.

Olascoaga's family will continue to search the woods in Mesquite near where her car was found.

"We just want to know if someone was out that night and saw something," Mendez pleaded. "Please let us know."