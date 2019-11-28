COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's one of the busiest times of the year for shoppers and shops alike.

Local stores in Bryan-College Station are preparing themselves for the waves of people that will pay them a visit this weekend.

On top of Black Friday, many of these shops are prepping for the holiday season that continues into the new year. This Saturday kicks off small business Saturday; 25 days of Christmas sales until Christmas Eve.

“Small business Saturday is such a wonderful opportunity especially in College Station because there are so many mom and pop businesses here in town, and I know it just means the world when the community comes together and supports local business, so it’s all just about supporting those mom and pop shops,” said Galleria Marketing Director Beth Medley.

These local stores want to focus on creating jobs in the city and boost the local economy.

“We don’t have the same kind of resources as big box stores, we’re definitely not Walmart or Best Buy, but you know the thing we love the most about Galleria is our exceptional customer service and the feel of coming into the store we love, so proud of how our store feels when you come in and it’s just an experience which is what we really want for our clients,” said Medley.

Local stores such as the Galleria are very community oriented; sponsoring and working with different non-profit organizations to bring together the people who live in Bryan-College Station.

