Montelongo's Fine Jewelry to open Aggie Ring Guard store in Century Square

The store is currently open, and will celebrate a grand opening event on Ring Day weekend this coming spring.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Montelongo's Fine Jewelry, an Aggie-owned jewelry store based in College Station, is set to open a ring guard store in Century Square, according to a press release from real estate investment and development firm Midway.

The store is currently open next to Hopdoddy Burger Bar, but will celebrate a grand opening event in spring in time for ring day weekend. Aggies who have ordered their ring in the Fall 2022 semester will be able to don their new rings on April 13-14, according to the Association of Former Students ring delivery schedule.

Jesse Montelongo, founder and Aggie alumni from the class of '91, expressed his excitement about the new location that's set to open, saying in the press release "We look forward to bringing a premiere Ring Guard shopping experience to Century Square that will help make the Aggie Ring tradition even more special for graduates and their families."

Montelongo's currently has one store in the College Station area, and is located off of University Drive.

“We are thrilled that Montelongo’s has chosen Century Square as its home for their first Ring Guards store in College Station,” said Midway Investment Management Manager Mario Tacchi in the press release. “We are certain that Ring Guards by Montelongo’s is the perfect addition to our shopping lineup and will serve as a memorable destination for Aggies looking to commemorate their time in College Station.”