Tornado touched down in northeast Montgomery County on Saturday, National Weather Service confirms

A Tornado Warning was issued around 10:30 a.m. in Cut and Shoot, where residents say intense weather caused damage within a matter of minutes.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A line of intense Saturday morning storms uprooted trees, scattered debris and even took out power lines in Montgomery County.

The National Weather Service later confirmed a tornado hit the northeastern parts of the county after conducting a storm survey. They said the tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF-1 and had an approximate path length of 1.75 miles and width of 100 yards.

Montgomery County Emergency Management confirmed a Toronado Warning was issued in the area around 10:30 a.m. Various crews have been working around the clock to safely repair the damage.



Cut and Shoot was one of the areas hardest hit.

KHOU 11 reporter Brittany Ford went to the Montgomery County town, where a massive tree fell right on top of a power line in one neighborhood. In another area, strong winds uprooted a large tree that took out the corner of a house.

Residents said it all happened in a matter of minutes.

“[I'm] sitting in the living room, and all the sudden BOOM, this huge explosion," resident Debbie Edwards said. "We looked at each other. You don’t have time to react.”

“It hit us hard, sounded like a freight train. Next thing it was dark," resident Jimmy Edwards said. "When the windows and doors started sucking out, I knew we were in trouble.”

Fortunately, no one was injured and there was no major structural damage reported.

Cleanup and repairs are expected to be underway for the next several days.

