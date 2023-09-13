City of Fort Worth approves more safety measures for West 7th District following recent shooting death of TCU student

The number of people enjoying the West 7th district nightlife keeps growing and after the recent shooting death of a TCU student, city leaders want it to be safer.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The safety changes headed to Fort Worth's West 7th district will be noticeable right away. City leaders are working closely with business owners and police officers who work off-duty security in the area every weekend.

The number of people enjoying the West 7th district nightlife keeps growing and after the recent shooting death of a Texas Christian University student, city leaders want to make it safer.

"What happened was incredibly tragic," said Fort Worth City Councilmember Elizabeth Beck. West 7th is in her district.

On Sept. 1, police say Matthew Purdy, 21, allegedly shot and killed TCU Junior Wes Smith, whom he did not know.

Months ago, Beck and the city council passed laws against open containers to reduce alcohol-related incidents. Changes in the nightlife area were based on statistics and data compiled by the Fort Worth Police Department and what law enforcement leaders shared with councilmembers.

"When we looked at the crime stats in the area, a lot of that crime isn't happening inside the bars but outside of the bars," Beck said. "We have seen PD go to a much more proactive stance when it comes to West 7th. So, that's why you've seen an uptick in guns and gun seizures. It's because we're more proactive about trying to identify those types of situations."

Beck also shared that's why they have already seen a difference in the bar district. She praises the men and women at FWPD who work extra hours to help keep the area safe for visitors.

Now, Beck, fellow councilmembers and the mayor, are fast-tracking even more safety improvements that include more off-duty police officers, enhancing the street lighting and adding ambassadors wearing recognizable yellow vests. Beck is confident it will increase safety.

"I think that will allow an additional layer of folks working to make sure that visitors are safe," Beck said. "Longterm, the city is committed to engaging with experts in the area of safety and entertainment districts to really look at what we can do, either through policies, ordinances, or codes to help improve the area as well."

Safety is crucial to business and property managers like Moody Younger. West 7th district is his largest community investment.

As a father, Younger said Smith's shooting death broke his heart. So, he knows people who live, work and party in the area are counting on it being safe. The process of managing mixed-use property for business owners and people who want to live in the area is an ongoing process, according to Younger.

Younger and his property management team have already enhanced street lighting in the residential areas of the West 7th. They are also trying to balance how the nightlife vehicle traffic impacts parking and businesses. When the bars close, Younger believes traffic control is a major component. He is impressed with the cooperation and input from both city leaders and law enforcement.

"When people are leaving here when the bars are closing, we need to make sure everybody gets home as safely as they can," said Younger.

