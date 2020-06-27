Two people arrested for assault on employee, robbery at College Station Motel 6

The employee allegedly told police they went to the room to address a loud noise complaint and the two males followed him back to the office.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two people have been arrested for an alleged robbery and assault of a College Station motel employee Friday night.

Michael Castilleja Jr., 21, of College Station and 17-year-old Jermaine Moore are charged with robbery. They allegedly assaulted the employee after he responded to a noise complaint at one of the rooms.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at the Motel 6 located on the 2300 block of South Texas Avenue. The employee alleged told responding officers he went to one of the rooms to check on a noise complaint and asked the people in the room to quiet down. According to a probable cause statement, the victim said Castilleja and Moore, just two of many people in and around the room, followed him back towards the motel's office area and were arguing with him.

That's when the victim said Castilleja and Moore attacked him and began punching him on both sides of his face, according to the statement. Police said the victim told them he slipped on the ground and Castilleja and Moore began stomping on him. When he tried to call for help, the victim allegedly told police the suspects grabbed his phone and ran away.

The victim said he logged into his phone's tracking system and told police where his cell phone could be found. Police said the tracking system led them to the 2500 block of Cross Timbers Drive. Police said Moore's mother was at one of the homes on this block and handed police the phone after the victim was able to call it.

When officers tracked down Castilleja, he allegedly admitted to being at the Motel 6 and that he had gotten into a fight with the employee, but denied taking the victim's phone, however, the defendant was allegedly in possession of the phone when it had started ringing at the home on Cross Timbers Drive.

Officers who interviewed Moore said he admitted to hitting the Motel 6 employee, but denied taking the victim's phone.