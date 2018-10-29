COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- College Station police arrested the mother of a two-year-old that went missing over the weekend.

Tiaundra Christon, 21, is charged with child endangerment and providing a false report to police, according to jail records.

Christon reported her daughter Hazana Anderson, 2, missing Sunday morning, according to the College Station Police Department.

Christon said she was with her daughter at Gabbard park and went back to her vehicle to get a bottle. When she returned, the girl was missing from her stroller.

Law enforcement searched the park and surrounding neighborhoods but did not find the missing child.

Hazana is described as about 3 feet tall and 28 pounds. She is black with black hair and brown eyes. She has a dark colored birthmark around the big toe on her left foot.

The College Station Police urge anyone with information to call 979-764-3600.

‪UPDATE: 10/28/18 at 8:25 p.m.:‬‪ ‬‪CSPD continues investigating this Missing Person incident. Search efforts at... Posted by College Station Police Department on Sunday, October 28, 2018

© 2018 KAGS