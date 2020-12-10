Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Bryan

Police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police have identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Bryan Sunday.

Lee Ortiz, 39, of Bryan died while riding his motorcycle.

It happened around 8:30 Sunday night in the 2900 block of West State Highway 21. Police said Ortiz was going eastbound when a Dodge Ram truck going westbound made a left turn into a private driveway. Ortiz hit the truck with his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.