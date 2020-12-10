Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police have identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Bryan Sunday.
Lee Ortiz, 39, of Bryan died while riding his motorcycle.
It happened around 8:30 Sunday night in the 2900 block of West State Highway 21. Police said Ortiz was going eastbound when a Dodge Ram truck going westbound made a left turn into a private driveway. Ortiz hit the truck with his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Police said he died at the scene. The other driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said.