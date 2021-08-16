Mr. G’s Pizzeria Founder Giovanni Cerone passes away

The beloved pizza maker was 86

BRYAN, Texas — Giovanni Cerone, founder and owner of Mr. G’s Pizzeria in Downtown Bryan has passed away. He was 86.

“Mr. G was loved by so many and made such an impact on our community,” the restaurant said in a statement on Sunday evening. “His contagious smile and enthusiastic personality touched so many lives.”

Cerone leaves a wife and three children. Two of his children own restaurants in the Brazos Valley including Caffe’ Capri.