Mr. G’s Pizzeria Founder Giovanni Cerone passes away

BRYAN, Texas — Giovanni Cerone, founder and owner of Mr. G’s Pizzeria in Downtown Bryan has passed away. He was 86.
“Mr. G was loved by so many and made such an impact on our community,” the restaurant said in a statement on Sunday evening. “His contagious smile and enthusiastic personality touched so many lives.”
Cerone leaves a wife and three children. Two of his children own restaurants in the Brazos Valley including Caffe’ Capri.
The restaurant is inviting the public to Mr. G’s on August 29 where they will be able to share memories of Cerone with loved ones. A time for the event has not been determined yet.