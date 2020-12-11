Plane crash kills 2 after hitting power line, officials say

The crash has closed State Highway 66 between John King Boulevard and F.M. 3549. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Updated at 2:41 p.m. with details about the cause of the crash, victims.

Two people have died after a plane struck a power line and crashed Thursday afternoon near the municipal airport in Rockwall, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Cessna crashed after striking a power line near the Ralph M. Hall Municipal Airport.

Rockwall police and fire crews responded just after 1 p.m. to the crash near the 1900 block of State Highway 66, police said.

The single-engine plane was found in a field north of the roadway. Two people were found inside the wreckage, police said.

The crash closed State Highway 66 between John King Boulevard and F.M. 3549. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Rockwall County Emergency Medical Services said that multiple agencies were in the area responding to the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

No other information was available.