Emergency crews continue to work crash scene on SH 90 in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — State Highway 90 is shut down between Anderson and Navasota in Grimes County after a crash between two 18-wheelers.
This is according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation. The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department, Navasota Fire Department, Texas DPS troopers and the Grimes County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene. Some people were taken to the hospital, but details behind injuries have not yet been released. All traffic is being rerouted to Highway 149 and authorities said commuters can expect to have this section of highway closed down for several more hours.
Details behind how the crash happened or how many people were involved have not been officially released. We will continue to update you with information as it becomes available.