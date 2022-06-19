Teen killed, officer and 2 adults injured in shooting at 'Moechella' event at 14th and U

A 15-year-old boy has been killed while a DC police officer, who was also shot, is recovering in the hospital from a shooting at an unpermitted event.

WASHINGTON — A teenager is dead and three others are injured following a shooting at an unpermitted event near the 14th and U Street NW corridor Sunday, according to police.

DC Police Chief Robert Contee said a 15-year-old boy, two adults and an MPD officer were shot at a free music event known as Moechella just before 9:30 p.m. Several hundred people had gathered at the event.

Earlier in the evening, Contee said a large fight happened at the event around 6:30 p.m. MPD shut down the event as “unsafe.” DC Fire & EMS showed up to assist several people injured when they were trampled by people leaving the scene.

That's when another scuffle broke out, and four people -- including an officer -- were shot.

On Monday, DC Police identified the 15-year-old as Chase Poole of Northwest, D.C.

"We have a child who was killed today and there was not proper planning for the event," Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "With police managing a crowd someone used a gun and a child is dead – we need some accountability here."

Contee said none of the officers on scene fired their weapons, and at least one gun was recovered at the scene, off one of the victims. Three of the shooting victims are recovering at the hospital.

Large crowds react to situation at 14th & U streets in Washington, DC at 6:47pm. This was an incident prior to the evening shooting at the same location. @DCPoliceDept @nbcwashington @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/ZWhbo4dAHN — Christian Mullins (@CMullins893) June 20, 2022

"All of this occurred over a span of about two hours," DC Police Chief Robert Contee said. "It was an unpermitted event by the Moechella group."

According to an Instagram post on "Moechella's" page, the event, held on Juneteenth, was set to run from 4-8 p.m. and 14th and U Streets NW, in celebration of "Long Live GoGo the Movement." It is described as a peaceful demonstration, with performances by Yaddiya, New Impressionz, TOB and others.

The Instagram page LongLiveGoGoDC posted after the shooting, saying "As we continue to cultivate a platform to uplift the culture of Washington DC, we don't condone violence of any sort. Moechella is a symbol of black culture in dc and is built on the foundation of peace."

No arrests have been made yet, nor have any suspect descriptions or motives been released by police.

News of the shooting comes just hours after police said a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, SE.

"Change has to come," one community member said. "We have a mother, father, over there, and a grandmother, who got the worst call of their lives."