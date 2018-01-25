Sign of the times? | Multiple road signs missing in McLennan County

According to authorities, multiple signs had to be replaced in the Axtell area, costing taxpayers over $800.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — If you're looking for a sign to visit McLennan County, you might not be alone.

According to McLennan County officials, Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia "Pat" Miller was notified that multiple road signs were missing in the Axtell area on Sunday, Aug. 27.

The County said the following signs were missing in Precinct 2:

One yield sign at Riley Road & Sutherland Road

One yield sign at 6th & Oak Street

One yield sign at North Lake & Ottawa

One state sign at East Old Axtell & 1330

One stop sign at East Old Axtell & Native Oaks

One stop sign at East Old Axtell & N. Pleasant Hill Road

One stop sign at Old Axtell & N. Lake Street

The County said valuable time and resources were spent replacing the signs, as their absence posed possible dangers to county residents.

All of the signs were replaced on Aug. 27, costing county taxpayers a total of $856.38, according to McLennan County.

“Understanding that safety is paramount, I appreciate the diligent efforts of the precinct employees who worked from 12:40 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on this Sunday afternoon," said Commissioner Miller. "Grave indifference and malicious intent is intolerable and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is reportedly investigating the case.

Updates will be given as more information becomes available.