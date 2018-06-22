Lets go to the NFL. Mini camp is over and players are now gearing up for training camp. Before he starts to solely focus on the 2018 season though.

Former Texas A&M star Myles Garrett is coming back to Aggieland to have a little fun with the community. Garrett, a huge fan of dinosaurs, is inviting folks from the Brazos Valley to join him Friday night at the movie theater for a private screening of Jurrasic World, Fallen Kingdom.



The first 100 fans to answer two questions about Jurrasic Park correctly will get in on free popcorn and drinks. Entry starts at 6 o'clock.

