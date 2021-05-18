'You are not alone' Ι NAMI Brazos Valley hosts 15th annual luncheon to raise awareness of mental health

NAMI has seen an increase of people reaching out for help during the pandemic. The agency wants to help the community end the stigma behind mental illness.

BRYAN, Texas — You are never alone, even during a pandemic. That is the message NAMI wants everyone to take to heart, especially as the non-profit hosted its fifth annual luncheon to spread awareness of mental health.

Members of the Brazos Valley community gathered at First United Methodist Church in Bryan Thursday to learn more about mental health and why NAMI is trying to end the stigma associated with it.

Angie Bates is the board president of NAMI Brazos Valley. She wants the community to know there are ways to help one another. “It’s important to get the community involved, to educate them because so many people don’t know," she said. "They have these misconceptions of mental illness that are just absolutely false and by coming here today, we’re letting people know what mental illness is and that you can live in recovery."

NAMI Brazos Valley wants people within the Brazos Valley to know it has many resources that can help people struggling with their mental health. The agency offers support to those who suffer from mental illness or have loved ones that struggle too.

“We’ve seen higher numbers reach out for support this year and with COVID, the statistics have gone through the roof," Bates said. "Anxiety has increased, tripled during COVID, and depression has quadrupled. People are living in isolation. Isolation doesn’t help mental illness at all. We want everyone to know we’re here, you’re never alone."

Jose Rodela shared his story at the luncheon. He has been battling with mental illness for about six years and talked about his struggles with schizophrenia. Rodela said NAMI has helped him maintain his life, despite his diagnosis.

"[It helps with] getting connected with individuals who also suffer… and that are doing better, with medication, with the help of psychiatrists, mental health facilities and what you have of that nature,” Rodela said.

He said events like the luncheon are a blessing to see how people come together for humankind.

“For those who are struggling with mental illness, do not give up hope, reach out, speak out, and pray,” Rodela said.