COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

This Saturday will be the first NAMI walks in the Brazos Valley. There are a little over 300 people registered to walk and fund-raise for NAMI BV.

National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, organizations around the country have been holding NAMI walks for 17 years.

“Now is the time at any time. This is the first time that we’ve had resources to do it because there are requirements with the national organization, and those requirements were able to be met and we can do that now,” said Walk Manager Barbara Dott.

The walk is a 5k around the Texas A&M RELLIS campus, and walkers will receive a map with points of interests to check out.

Registered walkers can make pledges to raise funds for their walk.

“Our goal is about $50,000. Currently we’re at $30,000. We continue to get funds after the event because we’ll contact people who have made pledges and haven’t sent those pledges in…hopefully we will get much closer to that…since this is our first event, $30,000 at this point is good,” said Dott

The former voice of Aggie football, Dave South, will be the MC for the event.

NAMIwalks is a way for the community to help the nonprofit reach out to more people in the Brazos Valley.

Registration and sign-in begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and the walk begins at 9.

