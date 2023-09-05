National Safe Kids Week | Tips on keeping your children safe

This week is intended to raise awareness about child injury prevention and to inspire parents to focus on ways to keep their kids safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Child safety is always an important thing on the minds of many parents, but especially this week as it is Safe Kids Worldwide is promoting National Safe Kids Week, spanning from May 8 through 12.

The purpose of this week is to remind and teach parents about safety tips that they may not be thinking about all the time, particularly as the school year wraps up and kids go on summer break.

Safe Kids Worldwide breaks these tips down in its High 5 Child Safety Checklist, which includes the following sections:

Bike Safety

Child Passenger Safety

Home Safety

Water Safety

Sleep Safety

Some of the safety tips include basic things such as watching kids around water or reminding them to wear a properly-fitted helmet when biking.

The list also includes more advanced prevention tips such as enrolling children in survival swim lessons or installing fences around home pools.

Every parents safety priorities may be different, depending on what their child's schedule is. However, the list is full of great ways to learn how to avoid certain dangerous situations and how to put your child in the best position of safety.

To view and download the entire High 5 Child Safety Checklist, visit here.