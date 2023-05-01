Naturalization Ceremony held for 65 new citizens at George Bush Library

The George Bush Library held a Naturalization Ceremony for the 65 new U.S citizens that were granted official citizenship today.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This morning was a monumental moment as many people were able to make a big change in their lives.

At 10 a.m. this morning, 65 immigrants from 25 different countries were officially granted U.S Citizenship at the George Bush Presidential Library.

Judge Hawthorne oversaw the event, and emphasized the importance of immigrants in U.S history, saying "The way our country was founded obviously it's a country of immigrants and to see that people still believe in the United States and America and it's ideas and its values and are willing to come over here and become United States citizens."

New citizen Mabel Dorta recalled her initial experience and challenges she faced as an immigrant, saying "When I first got here, I was nine years old, and I didn't know English, and they sat me down in U.S history and they pulled out the textbook and I couldn't read it."

The language barrier is one of the many factors that can limit opportunities for residents.

For many, this is a culmination of years of hard work taking citizenship classes and adapting to the culture.

For others, it was just material proof of their identity as a U.S citizen.