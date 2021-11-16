'Third times the charm': The City of Navasota enters national contest

The contest promises one lucky city the chance to win money that would go towards projects to restore parts of their area.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota entered America's Main Streets Road to Recovery Contest earlier this year to beautify their downtown area in the future.

Navasota selected Washington Avenue as the street in their town that is seeking improvement.

Navasota Mayor Bert Miller said Washington Avenue has a rich history in the area. The $25,000 being awarded would go towards helping some of the facades on the buildings and street repairs. Miller added that they've taken part in the contest for over three years now and hope to win this time around.

"To be nominated is huge and we get a lot of noticeability just from being nominated and for making the top-25 even if we're not a winner yet but hopefully we'll be a winner," Miller said.