Navasota and Grimes County host State of the City

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday afternoon, members of Navasota and Grimes County gathered and discussed their past growth in 2021 during the city’s annual State of the City ceremony.

The ceremony included speakers from the Grimes County Chamber of Commerce, Joe Fauth, the Grimes County Judge, Ronnie Gonzalez, Ph.D., from Navasota ISD, and Bert Miller, the Mayor of Navasota.

According to Gonzalez, the school district has improved a lot of its facilities as part of a bond package previously passed. Gonzalez said that the improvements included renovations to areas focusing on students’ future careers. One of the projects that are set to start will be in August of 2022 for Engineering students that will get to take part in building a plane from scratch.

“In this next August, we will start creating and building, the students at Navasota High School, will start building an actual airplane,” said Gonzalez.

Navasota Mayor Bert Miller said the city saw a lot of improvements after thousands of dollars in investments into the town. Miller said that several of the improvements include areas focusing on economic development and grant-funded improvements.

Mayor Miller said he ultimately would like to thank everyone who played a part in improving their town over the past year.

“There will be gains and there will be pains but thanks to all with us that will go along with us on the route,” said Miller.