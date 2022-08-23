Navasota to host final Summer 2022 concert Fri Aug 26

The final concert is on August 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Navasota City hall, and it will feature a Tejano music group from Houston.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is set to host their final concert in their “Sounds of Summer” concert series on Fri, Aug 26 at 6:30 p.m.

The concert will feature Houston-based Tejano group Ser Fiel. There will also be a range of activities for families in attendance including cornhole, water slides, and food vendors.

Bobbie Ullrich, marketing and communications director for the City of Navasota, said that she has worked with many volunteers and workers on these events over the past three months. According to Ullrich, a key reason behind why the events have drawn an interest from the community is the growth seen in Navasota.

“We’re growing rapidly, but I like to think that we’re remaining a small town with a big heart,” said Ullrich.

Ullrich said they’ve seen between 300 and 400 people at the events over the summer. Originally, the first event featured a bounce house and a water slide for any children that were in attendance. However, Ullrich acquired a second water slide for the future events because of the feedback she received from the community.

“The first one we had the bounce house and the water slide and we realized the water slide was just so popular. So, for the second one, we had two water slides and for this final one, we’re bringing back the two waterslides,” said Ullrich.