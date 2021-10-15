Grimes Co. Sheriff releases name of Navasota ISD student killed in shooting

Authorities said multiple calls for help were made Thursday after a shooting in Bedias.

BEDIAS, Texas — A Navasota ISD student has been identified as the person killed in a shooting in Bedias Thursday night.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office identified Anthony Demilo Williams, 18 as the person who was killed.

The sheriff's office said multiple calls for help came in to dispatch on Thursday evening, reporting gunshots were heard in the area of Leon and Sycamore Street in Bedias. While on the way to the scene, deputies were informed there was at least one person who had been shot.

When deputies got to the scene, they said they found Williams unconscious and not breathing. First responders on the scene tried to save his life and they were able to get Williams to the hospital, but he died a short time later, Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said.

Sheriff Sowell said there are no arrests at this time in the case. What led up to the shooting or if there were others involved has not yet been released.

Sheriff Sowell said the Grimes County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division, Grimes County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers are all involved in the case.