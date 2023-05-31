Navasota Police identify man struck by train in late Tuesday incident

The incident happened around 11:47 on Tuesday, according to police.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota Police have identified a man that was fatally struck by a train around 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lee Johnson, 60, of Navasota, was identified and found dead after a search of the Railroad Street area between Washington Avenue and Blackshear Street by Navasota Police and the Navasota Fire Department. Officials found his body along the tracks near the intersection of Railroad and Stoneham Street.

During the investigation, the Blackshear Street crossing was also closed for multiple hours.

Police say the southbound train that hit Johnson stopped shortly after it hit him. By 3 a.m. on Wednesday, the train was removed from the scene of the incident and all crossings were opened.