Navasota police officer killed in motorcycle accident

Officer Cooper had been with the Navasota Police Department since December 2019.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota Police Officer William Cooper has passed away after being involved in a motorcycle accident on Monday evening on his way to South Dakota.

Officer Cooper had been with the Navasota Police Department since December 2019. He also spent two years with the Grimes County Sheriff's Office, and he graduated from A&M's TEEX Basic Peace Officer Course.

“He was a young, up and coming officer that was passionate about law enforcement. There is a void that will we have to fill. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and my staff,” said Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt in a release.