COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Navasota woman is being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 in merchandise from the Victoria's Secret store at the Post Oak Mall.

Skylett Duffie, 19, is charged with theft of property and criminal trespass. She was working with two other females at the time of the theft, police said.

College Station police officers responded to a report of a theft at the store on Nov. 6 just after 8 p.m. One of the store's employees said Duffie and two other females were in the store just before 8 p.m. and were seen putting several items of clothing into bags and running out of the store.

An employee of a kiosk outside the store reported the theft to mall security, police said, and the security guard said they followed a stolen trail of merchandise out of the mall and into the parking lot. The security guard reported to police they saw three females get into a car and drive away, according to court documents.

Investigators watched the store's surveillance video and, with the help of the mall employees and security guard, said Duffie was identified as one of the people stealing from the store. The items stolen include nearly $2,000 in bottoms, nearly $400 in bras and nearly $1,600 in tops, police said in their report.

Duffie's bond for just the theft of property is set at $20,000. She is facing other charges for previous offenses and her total bond is $35,000. At last check, she remains in the Brazos County Jail.

Other Local Business Crime Stories: