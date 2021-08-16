Navasota's Artist-in-Residence program spotlights two new creators

Jacob Jimerson and Arienne Boley each have an exhibit that is on display now at The Horlock House

NAVASOTA, Texas — Today is the first full week for the Navasota Artist-In-Residence program's new exhibit.

Colorful clay plates, a woman created from charcoal and scenes of a western town that once was are just a few creations from Jacob Jimerson and Arienne Boley, Horlock House's Artists-in-Residence.

The Artist-In-Residence program provides a unique opportunity for artists from around the world to work and live-in natural environments. The art they create will become an important part of museum's temporary exhibits.

The Horlock House is where ACBV house their Navasota artists-in-residents.

The Arts Council usually do two six-month programs with two to three artists.

“I’m very excited to have people in the house. That's the best part for me. I want people to interact with the work,” Jimerson said.

The City of Navasota provides amenities free of charge to the selected artists with the purpose of providing artists the opportunity to create and sell their work. Each artist also receives a one-time $600 stipend at the beginning of the residency to assist with groceries, fuel, and supplies.

"We had about four months to work on this new show, so it is really exciting to have everyone here," Boley.

Arienne and Jacobs art will be sold and put on display until September 1. Through this experience, they will learn how to manage a gallery on their own and how to price and sell their work.

"The Artist-In-Residence program is one of the great ways that we give back to our artist so they can watch their careers grow," Sheree Boegner, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, said.

The Art Council also has Artist-In-Residence programs in Bryan and College Station which you can more information about here and here.