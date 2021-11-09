"Never Forget": Three new statues unveiled at Veterans Park

In honor of 9/11, three statues representing a police officer, firefighter and soldier were placed at the War on Terror site at the park.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On the 20th anniversary of Sept 11, the community gathered to see three new statues representing first responders and soldiers in the community.

Statues were erected at the "War on Terror" site in Veterans Park where the community reminisced on the ones they lost. Lieutenant General P.K Carlton, spoke about his time at the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks.

"That's the type of situation [the attack on the Pentagon] that you order no one to do anything," said Lt. General Carlton, "because I didn't know if we would come out or not."